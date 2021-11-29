Woman sues dealership over faulty EcoSport, poor service

New vehicle broke down within a week of purchase

A Gauteng motorist has resorted to serving a car dealership with a lawyer's letter of demand after it allegedly failed to replace her new vehicle, which broke down within a week of her taking possession of it.



Melinda Mashamba bought her brand new Ford EcoSport Ambiente for R405,000 from Brits Auto, in North West, in September before it showed mechanical faults after a few days of owning it...