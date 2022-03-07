Street-wise Wayne Minnaar not laying down his badge

After 41 years with JMPD, he looks to teaching by-laws

Fifteen years ago, Wayne Minnaar announced that road blocks would be held around the FNB Stadium after the Soweto Derby to target those driving under the influence of alcohol.



That announcement became the central focus of a press conference held to announce how prepared the JMPD was to deal with about 90 000,soccer fans who would descend on the FNB Stadium ...