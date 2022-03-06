'We hear you': KZN premier on calls for return to sports stadiums

The KwaZulu-Natal government is to discuss growing calls for the return of spectators to sports stadiums on a national level.

Premier Sihle Zikalala made the announcement at a briefing on Sunday where he provided updates on developments in key areas, including the economy, after his recent state of the province address.

“We want to indicate that we have heard the growing concerns from the sporting fraternity, the fans, and other related industry players about the need to open up stadiums for fans to attend sporting events.

“One of the world’s most popular derbies was played yesterday between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs to an empty stadium. Later this evening the Manchester derby between Manchester City and Manchester United will be played to a capacity Etihad Stadium which has seating for 55,000 spectators.

“Sports has an impact beyond what happens in the field of play. Sporting activities have a cascading effect in the whole economy, including the informal economy.

“We have heard the call from the informal traders that the closure of stadiums owing to a situation beyond our control has negatively affected their businesses.