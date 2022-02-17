Fans' association to protest at Pirates-Chiefs derby to demand opening of stadiums

The National Football Supporters' Association (Nafsa) hopes to mobilise fans and people from affected industries to turn out in numbers for a march to next month’s Orlando Pirates-Kaizer Chiefs Soweto derby to demand the opening of soccer stadiums.

Government Covid-19 restrictions still allow only 2,000 vaccinated supporters in stadiums for professional sports events.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has not taken up that offer, as clubs say such a crowd does not make financial sense. The SA Football Association (Safa) last year began allowing small crowds into Bafana Bafana matches.

Nafsa acting CEO Siyabulela Loyilane said the organisation is done holding meetings with the department of sport and Safa over opening stadiums to more vaccinated fans, so they have organised a protest at the March 5 DStv Premiership derby at Orlando Stadium.

Deputy president David Mabuza and sports minister Nathi Mthethwa launched a government drive at FNB Stadium in September 2021 incentivising vaccination through a return to stadiums. Loyilane questioned how allowing only 2,000 supporters provided an incentive.

“We have written to the sports ministry several times, and met Safa and the ministry several times. We wrote to the PSL but we didn't even get a response from them,” Loyilane told TimesLIVE on Thursday.

“None of them are coming to the party or even showing us the plans they have to get fans back to stadiums. There have been so many promises made, but with no delivery.

“When they launched the idea of supporters vaccinating, some supporters were quite encouraged to get vaccinated to go back to sports and the next thing stadiums didn't open. So you're selling people false promises.

“It's also concerning that the sports minister said this week they will consider opening stadiums when the country is 70% vaccinated. Then he turned around and said in three weeks' time they might have good news for supporters.