Malema calls for no masks and opening stadiums for 'vaccinated and unvaccinated'

EFF leader Julius Malema took his call for the government to open sports stadiums to the office of sports minister Nathi Mthethwa in Pretoria on Thursday.

Malema led hundreds of EFF supporters on a march around Church Square before addressing them. He called for an end to wearing face masks as a precaution against Covid-19 and for stadiums be opened for spectators regardless of vaccination status.

The picket was joined by sports figures including AmaZulu director Manzini Zungu, SA Football Players Union (Safpu) general secretary Nhlanhla Shabalala and National Football Supporters’ Association (Nafsa) acting CEO Siyabulela Loyilane.

“Do away with the mask, open the country and the economy and we will take responsibility for our own lives,” he said to loud cheers from a crowd that included supporters of the various football clubs and artists.

“All of us, we are encouraged to vaccinate, but no-one is going to force anyone to vaccinate. We must vaccinate on our own — even at the stadium, we don’t require anyone who is vaccinated or not vaccinated.

“Let those who want to go to the stadium go to the stadium. We believe in science, we believe that vaccines are the solution to the problem, but don’t force people to vaccinate.