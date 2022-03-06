The ANC will have to explain itself if it wants me to vacate my positions – Mantashe

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe says the ANC will have to explain itself to him if it wanted him to vacate his positions over his implication in possible criminal conduct by the Zondo report into state capture.



Mantashe visited Ngcobo, Chris Hani, in the Eastern Cape, at the weekend where he was addressing party members alongside provincial convener Oscar Mabuyane...