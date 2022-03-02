Zondo calls for probe into Mantashe over Bosasa links
The recommendation is contained in Part 3 of the commission’s report which was made public by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday night
The state capture commission of inquiry has recommended that mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe be investigated for benefiting from state capture and corruption-accused Bosasa.
