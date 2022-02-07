Where does power from IPPs go?

About two years ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that municipalities would be allowed to procure electricity from independent power producers (IPPs) and this was welcomed with cheers.



The announcement by the president was made during his state of the nation address on February 13 2020. “We will put in place measures to enable municipalities in good financial standing to procure their own power from independent power producers,” he said to applause in parliament...