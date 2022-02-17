Spare us another fuel levy hike
When petrol prices decreased last month, consumers breathed a sigh of relief as this was a welcome break at the beginning of the year with schools fees and other expenses to pay.
The prices of all grades of petrol went down by between 68c and 71c per litre, while diesel decreased by 67c and 69c cents per litre on January 5...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.