Mantashe accuses Zondo commission of using 'assumptions' to taint him

The report released on Tuesday night said the ANC national chairperson had a potential prima facie case of corruption to answer to over his dealings with Bosasa

Embattled mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe will not vacate any of his positions in the ANC and in the government despite the Zondo commission report, which calls for him to be investigated.



