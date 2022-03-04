South Africa

'Zondo failed to prove Zuma was captured by the Guptas', says Foundation

04 March 2022 - 10:57
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Former president Jacob Zuma's foundation has lambasted the findings in the third volume of the state capture inquiry report.

In a statement on Thursday, it took aim at state capture commission chairperson Raymond Zondo, claiming he failed to link Zuma to the controversial Gupta family.

The third volume of the report, which focuses on Bosasa-related evidence, was handed to the presidency this week.

The report details the alleged corruption model used by the Bosasa group of companies to remain in business by keeping the ANC in power.

It implicated Zuma, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe and former minister Nomvula Mokonyane in Bosasa graft.

The foundation said all Zondo did was expose government corruption, but failed to link it to Zuma. 

“Acting chief justice Zondo has failed to prove that [former] president Zuma was captured by the Guptas as originally intimated by former public protector Thuli Madonsela. All Zondo has done is to expose rampant corruption in government, but still failed to link it to Zuma.”

Earlier this week, the foundation rejected the finding that Zuma “accepted gratification” from state contractor Bosasa which “held and sought to obtain contracts with government”.

The foundation said Zuma had not been afforded an opportunity to tell his side of the story.

“Zuma rejects any purported ‘findings’ by judge Zondo which were made without affording him the right to be heard.

"Zuma will in due course consult his legal team on the appropriate course of action to be taken after these developments.”

