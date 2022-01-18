Police open inquest docket after pupil dies at school

Police have opened an inquest docket after a grade 3 pupil died at a Tshwane school during a lunch break.

Linda Skhosana, 8, from Itumeleng Madiba Primary School in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, collapsed while eating lunch on Friday.

The boy was among a group of pupils having lunch in class while being monitored by their teacher, according to the Gauteng department of education.

Department of education spokesperson Steve Mabona said it is alleged by the school that the learner collapsed while eating food from his lunchbox.

Mabona said Linda was immediately attended to and taken to the sick bay while his parents, an ambulance and police were called to the school.

He said the police arrived and statements were taken, including the lunch box which had the remaining food for necessary examination.

“We sincerely send our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones for their great loss. Our Psycho-Social Unit team was at the school to provide necessary counselling and trauma support,” said Mabona.

The grandfather of the child, who identified himself as Mkhulu Skhosana, told Sowetan that the family was very saddened by Linda's passing and were not in a position to speak.

“No one can understand the pain of loss until you have to face it head-on,” said Skhosana.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the department was yet to receive a formal report from the school.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the department was yet to receive a formal report from the school.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubela said an inquest docket has been opened at Soshanguve police station.

“No arrests have been made and investigations are still underway,” said Makhubela.