Durban boy dies after TikTok 'sanitiser fire challenge' goes wrong
A grade 7 pupil died from burns sustained when he attempted to mimic a video he had apparently seen on the TikTok app, which showed sanitiser set alight.
The principal of Effingham Heights Primary School on Thursday sent out a message stating that Revan Naiker had died.
“It is with a very heavy heart and much sadness that I message you this morning. Today is indeed a very sad day for Effingham Heights Primary School as one of our grade 7 learners Revan Naiker passed away.
“Please keep the family in your prayers during these difficult and troubled times. His passing away is certainly going to leave behind a void that will be difficult to fill for family and friends,” the message said.
A message that circulated on social media stated that the boy was practising what he had seen in a TikTok video.
"[He] filled a bowl with sanitiser and lit it, causing it to explode onto him. He sustained severe burns and sadly passed on yesterday evening. Please talk to your kids about this,” the message said.
KwaZulu-Natal education departmental spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi confirmed the boy's death.
“As the department of education in KwaZulu-Natal, we are inundated with calls about this matter that is doing rounds on social media. We take this opportunity to send our condolences to the biological family and the school family at large.
“We can confirm that the incident did not occur at the school. Nonetheless, this is our learner who has passed on and we appeal to all to give the family a chance to grieve the loss of their child. All we can do is pray for the family during this time,” he said.
A source close to the family said the boy had sustained severe burns.
His funeral services was scheduled to take place on Friday.
TimesLIVE
