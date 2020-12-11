Child (12) beaten for 'kissing' a boy
Girl dies after brutal sjambokking by parents
When Nthatisi Bembe,12, was called to come home by her angry parents this week, none of her friends thought that would be the last time they will see her alive.
The girl was subjected to nearly 30 minutes of brutal sjambokking by her mother and her live-in lover at their home in Lehae, south of Johannesburg, on Tuesday...
