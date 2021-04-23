South Africa

Child dies after being hit by taxi outside KZN school

23 April 2021 - 11:39
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A 10-year-old child died after being hit by a taxi outside a Tongaat school on Friday. Stock photo.
A 10-year-old child died after being hit by a taxi outside a Tongaat school on Friday. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

A 10-year-old child died outside a KwaZulu-Natal north coast school after being struck by a taxi on Friday morning.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, a team was dispatched after a report of an accident outside a Tongaat school.

“On arrival, paramedics established that a child, approximately 10 years old, had been struck by a taxi which then fled the scene,” IPSS said.  

“The child sustained critical head injuries and required immediate intervention.

“An extensive and prolonged advanced life support resuscitation was undertaken and paramedics worked fervently to revive the child.

“Unfortunately, paramedics declared the patient dead.”

TimesLIVE

Mechanic dies after being driven over by Putco bus in freak accident

A 61-year-old man has died at the Dobsonville depot in Soweto after he was run over by a Putco bus driver while he was fixing the vehicle.
News
1 day ago

Young driver in accident which claimed six did not have a licence, say police

A 19-year-old pupil who drove his father's vehicle and lost control, killing six pupils in the accident, did not have a driver's licence.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
X