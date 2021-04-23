Child dies after being hit by taxi outside KZN school

A 10-year-old child died outside a KwaZulu-Natal north coast school after being struck by a taxi on Friday morning.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, a team was dispatched after a report of an accident outside a Tongaat school.

“On arrival, paramedics established that a child, approximately 10 years old, had been struck by a taxi which then fled the scene,” IPSS said.

“The child sustained critical head injuries and required immediate intervention.

“An extensive and prolonged advanced life support resuscitation was undertaken and paramedics worked fervently to revive the child.

“Unfortunately, paramedics declared the patient dead.”

