Money in the (World) Bank: MPs take on finance minister over R11bn loan

Business Times previously reported that the World Bank approved the R11bn ($750m) low-interest development policy loan, which will form part of the government’s R500bn fiscal relief package.

Apart from helping the country’s fight against the virus, the money is said to offer much-needed support for economic recovery.

The loan is in addition to the $4.3bn (R65.62bn) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), $1bn from the New Development Bank and $288m from the African Development Bank, secured shortly after the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

Godongwana, who arrived for the meeting 30 minutes late, was pressed further by MPs who were not satisfied with his explanation.

The DA’s Dion George said: “The minister gave a very scanty explanation of what this policy development loan is and I don’t think anyone really knows what that is. Was this loan actually necessary?”

Shivambu also expressed his discontentment.

“We gave the minister a detailed question at the beginning of the meeting. Instead he comes here driving [during the meeting] and he takes this in a very reckless way. He is very lacklustre and has an 'I don’t care attitude', speaking for about 56 seconds without responding to the questions that were asked.”

Shivambu again asked Godongwana to explain in detail why SA borrowed the money from the World Bank and the conditions attached to the loan.

The ANC’s Kenneth Morolong asked the minister to “expand on the loan in terms of funding the budget deficit at an effective rate that is much lower than the country is borrowing in the bond market”.