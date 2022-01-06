Cosatu calls for swift prosecution of those implicated by Zondo report

Unless the proposals made in the Zondo Commission State Capture report are implemented, the document will remain useless, Cosatu said in a statement on Thursday.

The trade union's spokesperson Sizwe Pamla was responding to the explosive 800-page document handed over to president Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday where a number of high profile individuals, including politicians, were fingered in state capture, including siphoning public funds which landed in the pockets of private individuals.

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, who chaired the judicial inquiry into allegations of state capture and corruption over the past four years, finally handed over the first of three parts of the report to Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Part one of the state capture report includes three volumes that focused on allegations relating to SAA and its associated entities, the Gupta-owned The New Age and the alleged use of millions of rand in public funds by various departments and state-owned entities to advertise in it, and the evidence in relation to the SA Revenue Service as well as public procurement in SA, respectively.