Tax, paying down debt and where to spend your cash: finance minister calls for input

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver his inaugural national budget speech on February 23, his office said on Thursday.

Taxpayers are invited to share their suggestions regarding what the government should focus its spending on, how to deal with a large budget deficit, new sources of tax revenue, and “other budget-relevant information”.

Contributions can be sent via the National Treasury website, Twitter @TreasuryRSA and Facebook: National Treasury RSA, with the hashtag #TipsForMinFin and #Budget2022.

TimesLIVE