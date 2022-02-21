Capitec Bank withholding client’s money

The bank is unresponsive to request to clear up the issue

For five months, Capitec Bank has not been able to explain why a Gauteng businessman can’t access R13,200 in his account.



Romeo Matjila has been at loggerheads with the bank after it failed to refund him a R13,218 deposit for hiring a car at Avis in Krugersdorp, on the West Rand, in September...