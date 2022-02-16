Operation Dudula group come under fire in Alex
Dudula members, who have been removing street vendors from their business spots since the weekend, on Tuesday marched to Watt Avenue in the township's CBD where some flipped over and vandalised more stands belonging to vendors
The controversial Operation Dudula campaign descended into violent chaos once again in Alexandra on Tuesday as a group of gun-wielding men opened fire on its members during their “clean-up” operation.
Dudula members, who have been removing street vendors from their business spots since the weekend, on Tuesday marched to Watt Avenue in the township's CBD where some flipped over and vandalised more stands belonging to vendors. In the midst of that chaos, about four men took out their guns and fired in the air to disperse Dudula members...
