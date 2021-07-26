Lux speaks of inspiration for 'Soweto parliament'
Activist says his organisation helps law enforcement
It’s a cold yet sunny winter’s day in Soweto as two pit bulls roam around the yard of a beautiful double-storey house in the heart of Pimville.
A relaxed mood is in the air as three men seated on a balcony are engaged in a conversation when Sowetan’s team arrives...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.