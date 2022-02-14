Fear grips foreign nationals as Dudula wave rages

Traders forced to abandon stalls

#OperationDudula, a campaign to force undocumented foreigners out of informal trading in townships, intensified at the weekend as dozens of people were chased away in the Johannesburg CBD, Alexandra and Orange Grove.



Members of the campaign chased out about three hawkers from Alexandra's Pan African Mall on Sunday morning. Others had been alerted about the unceremonious visit on Saturday and decided not to go to the mall. ..