Police officers are sleeping on the job

I do understand that cabinet ministers are not guided by labour laws. However, I have a problem with the fact that ministers don’t have a retirement age. There are 80-year-old MPs who sleep in parliament.

The age factor needs to be reconsidered. How old is Bheki Cele? If I am not mistaken, he is in his early 70s. Since Cele took over, criminals are doing as they please. They are bold and not afraid to attack police stations and steal guns. Clearly the minister of police has nothing to offer.

Recently, a group calling itself Operation Dudula (it consists of members of military veterans) went to Baragwanath Taxi Rank and chased away foreign hawkers. Last Saturday, one of the organisation’s leaders, Nhlanhla Lux, was interviewed on Newzroom Africa.

Lux said they are cleaning up SA and chasing away foreigners who are selling in the streets. Lux raised pertinent issues, which need to be addressed by the government as a matter of urgency. He raised the issue of unemployment, which is very high, corruption and crime.

These are genuine matters that have been there for a while now. However, the truth is: Operational Dudula is nothing but a vigilante group. It is operating unlawfully and chasing foreigners away because they are a soft target. It is wrong and criminal.

The pertinent question is: where are the police? They have not lifted a finger to arrest the culprits who have chased away foreigners at Bara. They are failing us. We need our police to do their job and protect the nation.

Thabile Mange, Mogale City