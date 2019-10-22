Group vows to continue evictions

Four people accused of evicting foreign nationals from government houses have vowed to continue with their operation despite spending two nights in jail.

Yesterday, Thomas Cele, 42, Makhadzi Ndou, 41, Ntombi Dlamini, 25, and Bongani Mdluli appeared in the Alexandra magistrate's court facing charges of public violence and malicious damage to property.

The four were not asked to plead on the charges and were released on R500 bail each.

Speaking after being released on bail, Cele said the group known as "Dudula" (to push) was not moved by the arrests.

"Nothing has changed. I still feel the same way as I did before the arrest. I do not see anything wrong with what we are doing. We just need an intervention of government to help us in our operation.

"We are not stopping anything. We will carry on with our operation. We are saying 'viva to Dudula'," Cele said.

The four were arrested on Saturday afternoon following an eviction of a woman suspected to be Mozambican in Alexandra Extension 9.

Prosecutor Nduduzo Jiyane described Dudula as a notorious group which had evicted many families in Alexandra.