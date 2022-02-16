Family awaits justice 13 years after girl's murder

DNA results delays, failure to capture the fugitive and countless court postponements have seen the family of a raped and murdered girl lose hope of ever getting justice 13 years later.

The trial of Mpho Godfrey Nemagovhani, 38, was meant to start this week at the Limpopo high court, but had to be postponed again after he fired his fourth lawyer during the proceedings on Tuesday.

Nemagovhani is accused of raping and killing Mosike Moabelo,11, of Kopo-Rita village near Lenyenye, Limpopo, on June 28 2009.

It's alleged that the suspect, who is a construction worker from Thohoyandou, met Mosike's mother Evelyn at a tavern and later that night asked for a place to sleep overnight. Evelyn allegedly offered him a place to sleep in the vacant building in the same yard, where she stayed in an RDP house with her daughter and a tenant. Evenly's friends led Nemagovhani to an empty building while she went to sleep at her boyfriend's place elsewhere.

It's alleged that Nemagovhani attacked the girl and strangled her before throwing her body behind the property.

Mosike's aunt Mosibudi Paleng said the family has lost hope that justice will be obtained as the case dragged in court for so many years.

“Nemagovhani was arrested the same day after I found bloodstains on his underwear and blankets in my cousin's RDP house. He even confessed when the community was baying for his blood, but today we still await for justice,” she said.