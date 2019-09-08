South Africa

Missing girl‚ 11‚ found murdered

By Iavan Pijoos - 08 September 2019 - 10:11
Missing girl‚ 11‚ found murdered.
Missing girl‚ 11‚ found murdered.
Image: GALLO IMAGES

The body of 11-year-old who was reported missing earlier this week has been found outside the farming town of Groblersdal in Limpopo over the weekend‚ police said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said Thandi Mampane left her home in Ga-Marishane village for school last week Thursday and never returned.

Ngoepe said she was reported missing and her body was found on Friday.

A post mortem would be undertaken to determine the cause of death.

No arrests had been made.



Source: TMG Digital.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Protesters break through police barricade at World Economic Forum in Cape Town
SA businesses targeted in Nigerian protests
X