Missing girl‚ 11‚ found murdered.

The body of 11-year-old who was reported missing earlier this week has been found outside the farming town of Groblersdal in Limpopo over the weekend‚ police said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said Thandi Mampane left her home in Ga-Marishane village for school last week Thursday and never returned.

Ngoepe said she was reported missing and her body was found on Friday.

A post mortem would be undertaken to determine the cause of death.

No arrests had been made.





Source: TMG Digital.