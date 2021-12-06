South Africa

Limpopo man arrested for allegedly raping six-year-old girl, dumping body

06 December 2021 - 12:52
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
Police said the suspect was found hiding in a neighbour’s yard. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A 28-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly raped and murdered a six-year-old girl and dumped her body in a yard outside Burgersfort in Limpopo at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the little girl had been playing with other children in the Praktiseer Dark City area when her mother noticed she had disappeared.

Community members launched a search but could not find her and alerted the police.

The child’s body was later found dumped in a neighbour's yard, Mojapelo said.

“Police launched a manhunt for the suspect, who was said to live in the same street as the victim. He was found hiding in a neighbour’s yard and was arrested. 

“Preliminary investigations suggest the victim was raped before she was killed,” she said.

The suspect was expected to appear in court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

