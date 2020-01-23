'If a man slaps you once, run': MEC's warning at murdered doctor's memorial

Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba told mourners at a memorial service for a murdered intern doctor that no one should turn a blind eye to abuse.

Shongile Nkhwashu started her internship at Mankweng Hospital in January - but her decomposing body was found in a locked room at the doctor's residence on Sunday evening.

“Once he starts abusing, he will never stop. When he slaps you the first time, run for your life,” said Ramathuba.

The MEC used the memorial service, held at Mankweng Hospital nursing college, to emphasise the dangers of staying in an abusive relationship because of a fear of being alone.

“Let’s not define the success of a girl child through that. You may not be in a relationship or married but at least your life will be restored. The scourge of violence is out of control,” she said.

The MEC said that when she visited Nkhwashu's family, her father said a man had been assaulting her for some time and though he reported this, the abuse continued.