'It's risky to attend ANC meetings... you might be killed'

Knowledge Sibandze said he didn't believe he would make it out alive after their meeting on Sunday was disrupted by gun-welding people who are alleged to be ANC members as well, who randomly shot and injured three people

Violence, which has become a feature at ANC meetings in Mpumalanga in recent times, has caused fear among party members.



Speaking from his hospital bed in Mbombela, Knowledge Sibandze said he didn't believe he would make it out alive after their meeting on Sunday was disrupted by gun-welding people who are alleged to be ANC members as well, who randomly shot and injured three people...