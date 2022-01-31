KZN politicians in fear as council killings continue
There is growing fear among KwaZulu-Natal politicians, more so ANC councilors in eThekwini after one of their colleagues was gunned down.
eThekwini councilor Minenhle Mkhize was buried at the weekend in Richmond, a week after he killed outside his home in Cliffdale on January 22. ..
