South Africa

ANC councillor candidate shot dead in Durban

By TimesLIVE - 15 October 2021 - 19:48
An ANC councillor candidate in the eThekwini municipality was shot and killed on Friday. Stock image.
An eThekwini councillor candidate was shot dead in Durban on Friday night.

ANC spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela confirmed the incident.

“Yes, we can confirm ANC candidate comrade Siyabonga Mkhize has been shot dead. We still do not know yet the details as to what happened,” he said.

It is understood that the shooting took place near a primary school in the Cato Crest area, west of Durban. Further details were not immediately available.

TimesLIVE has reached out to the SAPS for comment, with a spokesperson saying that they were still awaiting information on the incident. This story will be updated.

Ntombela said the party would be meeting with Mkhize's family and local ANC structures on Saturday, and would hopefully be able to provide more information following this.

“We send our condolences to the Mkhize family on behalf of the ANC,” he said.

