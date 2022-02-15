'I was scared to tell my fiancée I'd cheated', Ntuthuko Shoba says

Murder accused Ntuthuko Shoba has told the Johannesburg high court that he did not have the guts to tell his partner that he had impregnated his now slain girlfriend, Tshegofatso Pule, in 2020.

Shoba finally took to the witness stand on Monday to testify at the murder trial where he is accused of masterminding the killing of Pule, who was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort in June 2020.

This came after acting judge Stuart Wilson dismissed the discharge application that had been launched earlier by Shoba’s defence counsel as they did not want him to take the stand.

Shoba is alleged to have hired Muzikayise Malephane in June 2020 to kill Pule for R70,000 and is now charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Malephane, who has turned state witness and is serving a 20-year sentence, testified against Shoba as the main witness and alleged that Shoba did not want his other partner, Rosetta Moatshe, to find out about Pule’s pregnancy.

While disputing Malephane’s evidence, Shoba told the court that he had indeed concealed the pregnancy from Moatshe.

Asked why he had kept Pule’s pregnancy a secret from Moatshe, Shoba said he had been “procrastinating” around the issue as he did not want to stress Moatshe since she had recently lost her mother to cancer.