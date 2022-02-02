Shoba's defence pokes holes in police expert's evidence at Pule's murder trial

The legal team of the alleged mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule’s murder have used their cross-examination to try and poke holes in the evidence given by the SA Police Service investigative team and a police expert.

Police expert W/O Andries van Tonder, a communication analyst and forensic cellphone examiner, testified that while the alleged mastermind, Ntuthuko Shoba, denied knowing the unregistered number he is alleged to have used to repeatedly call Muzikayise Malephane hours before the killing of Pule, the number had been identified by records to be with his other registered phone on the day.

Shoba’s lawyer Adv Norman Makhubela had on Tuesday asked for a day’s adjournment as he wanted to consult and prepare to grill Van Tonder on his evidence.

Makhubela questioned Van Tonder during cross-examination on the extent of his expertise before questioning the accuracy of the signal of cellphone towers in determining the exact location of handsets.

“You are able based on your data to show the area where the handset is but not the exact location and that you cannot pinpoint where the particular person is or the handset was being used, correct?” he asked.

Van Tonder conceded that he could not determine the location nor the exact distance of the handsets from the cellphone towers.

While Pule's cousin Palesa Senokoane testified in court that on June 4, Pule called her using WhatsApp around 8pm, no records reflected the call in Van Tonder's volume of evidence.

Van Tonder had testified that records had shown Pule's phone to have been last active around 6.44pm.