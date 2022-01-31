Witness says Shoba kept calling Pule's killer on day of her murder

The murder trial of the alleged mastermind behind the killing of Tshegofatso Pule has heard how he allegedly called her convicted killer incessantly on the day she was abducted and killed.

Ntuthuko Shoba returned to the dock on Monday at the Johannesburg high court as the state brought in more witnesses as it tries to prove that he had orchestrated the killing of his then heavily pregnant girlfriend, Pule, who was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort in June 2020.

Last week, Muzikayise Malephane, who admitted to killing Pule after being allegedly contracted by Shoba, took the stand as a state witness and gave details of how he shot her dead before looking for a place to hang her on June 4.

Shoba has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The state called another witness, Muzi Khumalo, who is friends with Malephane and who was with him hours before Pule was killed.

Khumalo testified that Malephane had on the day been bombarded by endless “irritating” calls which he seemed reluctant to answer.

“The calls were irritating because the phone would not stop ringing.

“The phone would ring and stop and ring and stop and ring. It looked like it was from the same number. It would ring and wait for a minute. He finally picked it up and said “ngyazwakala” [I'm coming]," Khumalo said.