Convicted murderer Malephane details how he killed Pule

“I parked the car on the side and I had a firearm in my hand. I opened the door on Pule's side, grabbed her by her hand and said she must get out of the car, and I shot her.”

These are details the convicted murderer of Tshegofatso Pule revealed when his cross-examination continued in the high court in Johannesburg.

Muzikayise Malephane is the key state witness in the murder trial of Ntuthuko Shoba, who is accused of orchestrating the hit.

Shoba is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends of justice.

He has pleaded not guilty.

On the night of the abduction, on June 4 2020, the court heard that Shoba had asked Malephane to fetch Pule from his Florida complex under the pretence that it was an Uber requested by him to take her home.

The soft-spoken Malephane, wearing an orange T-shirt and yellow track pants, kept his head down and fiddled with his hands as he was repeatedly asked to raise his voice while giving testimony.