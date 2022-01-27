Convicted murderer Malephane details how he killed Pule
'It was just a mess'
“I parked the car on the side and I had a firearm in my hand. I opened the door on Pule's side, grabbed her by her hand and said she must get out of the car, and I shot her.”
These are details the convicted murderer of Tshegofatso Pule revealed when his cross-examination continued in the high court in Johannesburg.
Muzikayise Malephane is the key state witness in the murder trial of Ntuthuko Shoba, who is accused of orchestrating the hit.
Shoba is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends of justice.
He has pleaded not guilty.
On the night of the abduction, on June 4 2020, the court heard that Shoba had asked Malephane to fetch Pule from his Florida complex under the pretence that it was an Uber requested by him to take her home.
The soft-spoken Malephane, wearing an orange T-shirt and yellow track pants, kept his head down and fiddled with his hands as he was repeatedly asked to raise his voice while giving testimony.
He told the court that Pule had expressed concern on the way from Shoba's house after Malephane headed in the direction of Noordgesig instead of Meadowlands, where she was supposed to be dropped off.
“She asked why am I not taking her home and I told her that there is something that I had to drop off,” Malephane said.
After shooting her dead, he said he “picked her up and put her back in the car at the back seat”.
Pule, who was eight months pregnant, was found hanging from a tree four days after her disappearance.
Shoba's defence counsel Adv Norman Makhubela questioned why Malephane had decided to shoot Pule instead of hanging her as he allegedly agreed that her death had to look like suicide.
He further probed how Malephane thought a gunshot wound would be consistent with suicide.
Malephane, who is serving 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty, said he had been confused and wanted to “get the job done and over with”.
“It was just a mess,” he said.
The trial continues.
