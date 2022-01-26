Court hears how Pule's lover hatched plan to kill her

Shoba is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends of justice as he is accused of orchestrating Pule’s killing for R70,000, allegedly in a bid to conceal her pregnancy from his other lover.

Pule’s cousin, Palesa Senokoane, had earlier told the court that Shoba had been the last person known to have been with Pule as he had also been with her when the two cousins spoke on the phone around 9pm the night she disappeared.

Shoba had earlier told the court through his lawyer Norman Makhubela that Pule had left his house and went home out of her own accord after her visit because she was unhappy about regular calls from his partner, Rosetta Moatshe.

Malephane, however, testified that Shoba had in fact visited him earlier on the same day, telling him that he had to kill Pule by hanging her at a bridge in Maraisburg, also in Roodepoort, later that day.

“He told me that Pule was going to visit him that day. He said that day was the day in which Pule was supposed to die. He said she had to die. He told me I had to hang her at the bridge. We agreed on that and then he said he was going to inform me when to go and pick up Pule,” Malephane said.

Malephane, who last year pleaded guilty to killing Pule, turned state witness and is serving a 20-year sentence, told the court that he murdered Pule after Shoba asked him to devise the hit on her.