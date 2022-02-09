IGI candidate Frank Chikane asked about ‘leaking’ Kate Zuma’s suicide note

ANC veteran Reverend Frank Chikane says people who campaign against him often accuse him of leaking a suicide note given to him by former president Jacob Zuma’s late wife Kate.

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi asked Chikane, who was being interviewed on Tuesday night for the position of inspector-general of intelligence (IGI), whether he had leaked the suicide note to the media.

Ndlozi said the question had to do with Chikane’s reliability with protecting information.

Chikane was the fifth of 10 candidates who will be interviewed for the statutory position. The position is provided for in the constitution. In terms of the Intelligence Services Oversight Act, it is responsible for monitoring intelligence services and is a watchdog that investigates complaints against the spooks.

The incumbent Dr Sethlomamaru Dintwe’s term ends next month. He is in the running for a second term.

There was no leaked document, said Chikane. He said he has been on the record about the matter, having written and held press conferences about it.

He explained the relationship with (Jacob) Zuma and his family, saying the former president had been a family friend who reunited him with his brother who had been in exile for more than 10 years while he (Chikane) was under surveillance.

“So we don’t have an enemy relationship,” said Chikane.