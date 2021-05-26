Police and Ipid should not be at war, says deputy police minister

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate should not be seen as being at loggerheads with the South African Police Service. Instead, their work should complement one another.

This was a plea made by deputy police minister Cassel Mathale after both institutions tabled their reports on discipline management before parliament’s police portfolio committee on Wednesday.

“Ipid is not an instrument that was created to be an antagonistic force against the police. Nor are the police supposed to look at Ipid as a problematic institution. These institutions are meant to complement each other, particularly Ipid, in ensuring that the professionalisation of the SAPS is realised,” said Mathale.

Earlier, divisional commissioner for human resources management Lt-Gen Lineo Ntshiea told parliament that there was a general lack of discipline within the police service.

During the 2020/2021 financial year, 4,087 cases were reported involving 5,708 members.

“Of the 4,087, a total of 686 are Ipid-related cases involving 1,270 members. There are 3,401 other cases relating to corruption, irregular expenditure and sexual assault," said Ntshiea.

She said that of the 3,401 cases, 271 members were suspended and 167 employees were dismissed.