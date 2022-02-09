Nigeria goes after illegal oil refineries to curb pollution

Nigerian civil servant and mother of four Grace Ekang has been having chest pains lately, and when she sneezes, black stains appear on her handkerchief.

Inside her house in the Rivers state city of Port Harcourt, Ekang has noticed that the black soot gathering on her floor is getting heavier. She and other residents blame this on illegal, makeshift oil refineries scattered across the Niger Delta.

Local authorities have started a crackdown to try put a stop to illegal refining of stolen crude, a process known locally as “Kpo Fire”, which officials say is worsening air pollution in the Delta and causing respiratory problems for some residents.

“I realised that we have chest pains, headaches and if we sneeze it is worse because if you do it on a white handkerchief what comes out is black,” said Ekang as she mopped the floor of her living room.