Mahlobo 'meddled' in intelligence operational matters

A state security agency (SSA) official testifying at the Zondo commission yesterday detailed the extent to which former intelligence minister David Mahlobo was involved in operational matters.

The witness, testifying under the pseudonym Steven, said Mahlobo was involved in handling assets and signing off on operations.

Steven told the inquiry he had personal knowledge of Mahlobo's overreach because the two of them were close and he often visited the minister socially.

Mahlobo, he said, had no business being involved in operational matters as his mandate was limited only to executive oversight.

But the minister's overreach, said Steven, became apparent after the signal jamming episode in parliament during the state of the nation address, an incident the SA Editors Forum (Sanef) approached the high court about.

Steven says it was after the Sanef court challenge that he was summoned to Mahlobo's official residence in Pretoria. Upon his arrival, Mahlobo introduced him to two individuals who he claimed were high court judges in Gauteng and would be used to influence their colleague at the Western Cape High Court, where the case was enrolled.