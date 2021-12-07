South Africa

Frank Chikane shortlisted to head intelligence watchdog

07 December 2021 - 11:59
Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
Reverend Frank Chikane. File photo.
Reverend Frank Chikane. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

The former director-general in the office of former president Thabo Mbeki, Frank Chikane, is among those shortlisted to head the country’s intelligence watchdog.

This was announced by Jerome Maake, chairperson of parliament’s joint standing committee on intelligence.

Chikane is among 10 shortlisted for the position of inspector-general of intelligence after the withdrawal of two candidates, one of whom is former spy boss for the domestic branch, advocate Mahlodi Muofhe.

Once parliament has completed its process, which is now at the stage of public comments on the shortlisted candidates, it will submit the names to President Cyril Ramaphosa who will make the final decision.

Among the 10 competing for the top job are outgoing inspector-general of intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe.

The other eight are Nomsa Dlamini, Ahmed Fazel, Brig-Gen Phumzile Fongoqa, advocate Jayashree Govender, Smanga Jele, Faith Makhobotloane, Mampogoane Nchabaleng and Nyelisani Clarence Tshitereke.

TimesLIVE

Police and Ipid should not be at war, says deputy police minister

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate should not be seen as being at loggerheads with the South African Police Service. Instead, their ...
News
6 months ago

'Spooks agency turned into kindergarten', says Dintwe

Inspector-general of intelligence Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe has accused state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo of having pushed for the irregular ...
News
6 months ago

Arthur Fraser accused of leading charge to 'undermine independence' of intelligence watchdog

The beef between former spy boss Arthur Fraser and inspector-general of intelligence (IGI) Isaac Dintwe has reached a new playing field.
News
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell
WILD COAST vs BIG OIL | Groundswell against seismic shelling of ocean bed