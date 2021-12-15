Hope for SA despite setbacks and economic problems

Economist Busi Maseko said even though there was a “growth performance” in the economy in 2021, it couldn't bring about material changes in the living conditions of many due to the pandemic

The SA economy needs a combination of several positive factors to happen for it to be able to generate jobs from next year and beyond.



This is according to economists who expressed mixed views on what's likely to transpire as 2021 – a year plagued by job losses, slow economic growth and increasing reliance on grants – comes to an end...