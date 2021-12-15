Scars from July riots still linger

R50bn damage, 337 dead no masterminds arrested

As SA still counts the real socioeconomic cost of the estimated R50bn damage caused by the July riots there is still no arrest of the masterminds behind it.



Rioters who expressed opposition to Jacob Zuma’s incarceration blocked key national routes in KwaZulu-Natal, torched trucks and this soon escalated to the looting and bombing of malls and shopping centres before it spilt over to Gauteng...