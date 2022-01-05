Dudu Zuma's tweets reactionary and downright dangerous

Zuma-Sambudla applauding parliamentary arsonist and inciting violence with impunity should be rejected as lawless

Three days ago, a fire was lit on the third floor of the National Council of Provinces building. It spread through the parliamentary complex, extending to the office space, the gymnasium as well as the National Assembly.



The following day, a fire broke out again on the roof of the National Assembly. The fire has been labelled as arson and a 49-year-old male suspect was arrested on the very day that it broke out...