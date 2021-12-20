Ayanda Dlodlo apologises to ANC for spat with Bheki Cele on July unrest

Former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo has apologised to the ANC for her public spat with police minister Bheki Cele about an intelligence report on the July riots and looting in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

According to an ANC Integrity Commission (IC) report, Dlodlo appeared before it because she was concerned about “her name being vilified and her image impugned by the media and being blamed for the riots”.

She asked the commission to hear her side of the story and determine whether she had brought the ANC into disrepute.

“On meeting with the IC on October 20, comrade Ayanda apologised for her public spat with her colleague, the minister of police, saying it was unfortunate.

“She stated that she is aware that her conduct was damaging to the organisation.” The report was handed to the ANC national executive committee members last week.

The commission said Dlodlo gave an account of events leading up to and during the unrest, including her role as minister of intelligence.

The IC said Dlodlo should be given time and space “to ventilate” her views with President Cyril Ramaphosa to determine the way forward.

The commission recommended that Ramaphosa meet Dlodlo to hear her views.

At the height of the unrest, Dlodlo and Cele were at odds after Cele denied receiving intelligence reports.

This was despite Dlodlo's claims that intelligence structures had passed on information about the unrest to police for them to respond.

Cele told a joint meeting of parliament’s police and defence committees he had never seen the “product” Dlodlo was talking about.

“It would have to come via me and I would give it to the national police commissioner. I want to repeat here: I have never seen that product,” said Cele.

Dlodlo declined an interview with TimesLIVE, saying she has been subpoenaed by the SA Human Rights Commission and she will “ventilate” on the matter when she appears before that commission.

