Officer admits she doesn't understand what 'close range' entails

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) officer investigating the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba has been questioned on why she said police shot the students at a close range distance when she cannot explain what that entails.

Ipid’s Judy Thwala told the Johannesburg high court on Wednesday during cross-examination that she did not know what a close range distance is.

Ntumba was shot and killed during a student protest over historic debt and non-registration in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on March 10, allegedly by the police.

During cross-examination, Emmanuel Netshipise, lawyer of accused 2, Cidraas Motseothatha, 43, asked Thwala why she used the phrase “close range distance” in her statement when she cannot determine what a close range distance is.

“In your statement you said police were shooting at the students from a close range distance. Why did you say that when you do not know what a close range distance is? You used the phrase about three times in your statement. Why did you use it when you do not understand it?” asked Netshipise.