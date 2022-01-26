Officer admits she doesn't understand what 'close range' entails
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) officer investigating the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba has been questioned on why she said police shot the students at a close range distance when she cannot explain what that entails.
Ipid’s Judy Thwala told the Johannesburg high court on Wednesday during cross-examination that she did not know what a close range distance is.
Ntumba was shot and killed during a student protest over historic debt and non-registration in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on March 10, allegedly by the police.
During cross-examination, Emmanuel Netshipise, lawyer of accused 2, Cidraas Motseothatha, 43, asked Thwala why she used the phrase “close range distance” in her statement when she cannot determine what a close range distance is.
“In your statement you said police were shooting at the students from a close range distance. Why did you say that when you do not know what a close range distance is? You used the phrase about three times in your statement. Why did you use it when you do not understand it?” asked Netshipise.
Thwala responded: “I took statements of the students [from Johannesburg Institute of Engineering and Technology] who were injured during the shooting and they said police were shooting right in front of them.”
Speaking while making gestures with his hands, Netshipise pushed Thwala for a response.
“Are you saying it is in their [the students] statements that they said they were shot at close range?” asked Netshipise.
Thwala responded by saying the students told her that they were shot inside the college.
With a loud tone, Netshipise repeated his earlier question. “I will repeat my question. Are you saying it is in their statements [students] that they were shot at close range?” asked Netshipise.
“They said they were shot in the building,” responded Thwala.
A seemingly agitated Netshipise said: “I take it you do not want to answer my question. I will move on to the next question.”
Officers Tshepiso Kekana, 27, Motseothatha, Joseph Legodi, 37, and Victor Mohammed, 51, are facing charges of murder and three counts of attempted murder.
They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
Earlier on Wednesday, Netshipise and Thwala had a heated back-and-forth confrontation when Netshipise accused Thwala of wanting to influence the outcome of the postmortem results after she visited the pathologist on the day he examined Ntumba’s body.
“Your presence there impaired on the independence of the pathologist. You wanted to influence the outcome since you came there uninvited,” said Netshipise.
“Who was uninvited?” asked Thwala.
“Senior investigating officer, with great respect, you do not have to ask me questions,” responded Netshipise.
Thwala retaliated that she was present at the postmortem as an observer and did not do or say anything to the pathologist performing the postmortem.
The trial resumes on Thursday with testimony expected from police officer Dumisani Mashamba, who was patrolling with the accused on the day of the shooting.
