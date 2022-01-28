Ntumba shooting: use of rubber bullets explained

Public order police should fire rubber bullets to the ground more than 20m away from their intended target and it should ricochet into the legs and not the upper body.

This is the testimony that the Johannesburg high court heard on Thursday from Col Jacob Beeslaar during the trial of the four officers accused of shooting and killing Mthokozisi Ntumba on March 10 last year. According to the state, Ntumba was shot in the chest.

Beeslaar, who is from the public order policing unit in Diepkloof and has been a police officer for 38 years, told the court about what their regulations say about how police should use rubber bullets as a form of crowd control.

Ntumba was shot and killed during a student protest in Braamfontein.

On the day of the shooting, Ntumba, 35, was coming out of his doctor's appointment at MyClinic Health Care on De Beer street in Braamfontein.

“Rubber rounds are classified as minimal force. The reason they should be skip-fired and bounce on the ground, targeting the legs of the people is because this will reduce the possibilities of serious injury. The chances of fatal shooting is less when a person is hit on the legs than the upper body,” said Beeslaar.

Beeslaar did hasten to add that rubber bullets, an offensive measure during crowd control, should only be used if the participants in a protest action refuse to obey a warning from the police to disperse. The order has to come from the commander in charge of the operation.