Expert witness accused of doctoring footage of Ntumba shooting

The image analyst tasked with analysing footage of Mthokozisi Ntumba’s fatal shooting has been accused of trying to edit the sequence of events.

Capt Bongiwe Gqotso from the forensic science laboratory services in Pretoria told the high court in Johannesburg on Monday that when she received the footage, her task was to view it, enhance images and take still photographs.

Gqotso received the footage from the March 10 shooting on March 23 2021.

This was almost two weeks after Ntumba was shot and killed during a student protest over historic debt and non-registration in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

Gqotso, who has 17 years of experience in computer science technology, said she received a request from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigating officer Judy Thwala to look out for “an innocent bystander who was shot and killed” when analysing the footage.

Gqotso said after she compiled her album of the images, printed it and made video copies, she kept all the exhibits under lock and key from March 23 to April 6.

During cross-examination, Thomas Mohope, who is the lawyer for accused 1, Tshepiso Kekana, 27, asked Gqotso if she enhanced all the images from the footage.

“Did you enhance all the frames of the footage?” asked Mohope.

“I did not enhance all the frames. I selected which frames to enhance,” said Gqotso.

Mohope asked Gqotso why she did not enhance all the frames.