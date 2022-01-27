'I saw video footage of an officer firing at people on a city street'

One of the four police officers accused of shooting and killing Mthokozisi Ntumba allegedly got out of the police nyala when it stopped next to people standing on the pavement along a street in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, and randomly started shooting them.

This is the testimony that the Johannesburg high court heard on Thursday from Col Jacob Beeslaar during the trial of the four officers accused of gunning down Ntumba on March 10.

Beeslaar, who is from the public order policing unit in Diepkloof, told the court he recognised one of the accused, Victor Mohamed, 51, when he viewed the video footage of the shooting, a day after the incident.

Ntumba was shot and killed during a student protest over historic debt and non-registration in Braamfontein, allegedly by the police.

On the day of the shooting, Ntumba, 35, was coming out of his doctor's appointment at MyClinic Health Care on De Beer Street.