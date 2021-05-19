South Africa

'Liam was naughty but didn't deserve to be shot dead'

Mangaung victim's mom 'forgives' security guard

19 May 2021 - 07:11

Roseline Siegel believes her son Liam, 14, wouldn’t have been shot and killed, allegedly by a security guard during the Mangaung shutdown protests, had he been at school.

Liam Jevono, a reserved Grade 7 pupil at Heide Primary in Heidedal, Bloemfontein, became the victim of the violent service delivery protests that swept through townships around the Free State capital on Monday morning...

