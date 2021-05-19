'Liam was naughty but didn't deserve to be shot dead'
Mangaung victim's mom 'forgives' security guard
Roseline Siegel believes her son Liam, 14, wouldn’t have been shot and killed, allegedly by a security guard during the Mangaung shutdown protests, had he been at school.
Liam Jevono, a reserved Grade 7 pupil at Heide Primary in Heidedal, Bloemfontein, became the victim of the violent service delivery protests that swept through townships around the Free State capital on Monday morning...
